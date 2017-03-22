Insider Selling: Marriott International Inc (MAR) Director Sells 4,863 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 3.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,489 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Your IP Address:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.