Insider Selling: LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Director Sells $2,608,494.00 in Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $2,608,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company earned $235.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,133,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum set a $57.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LHC Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

