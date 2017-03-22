Insider Selling: ITT Inc. (ITT) CEO Sells $2,067,500.00 in Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Denise L. Ramos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,032 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) opened at 39.36 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business earned $588 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised shares of ITT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ITT by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,944,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 24.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

