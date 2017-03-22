Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) General Counsel Sells $24,256.75 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $24,256.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,256 shares. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company earned $248 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $108,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 74.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial Advisory Services. The Company serves a set of clients across the world, including corporations, financial sponsors and government agencies.

