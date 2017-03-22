Insider Selling: EnSync Inc (ESNC) Director Sells $13,536.32 in Stock

EnSync Inc (NYSEMKT:ESNC) Director Manfred E. Birnbaum sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EnSync Inc (NYSEMKT:ESNC) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.5499. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,836 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. EnSync Inc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm’s market cap is $26.40 million.

EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that EnSync Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EnSync from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

