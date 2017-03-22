Insider Selling: CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Director Sells $12,597.00 in Stock

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) Director Mary M. White sold 741 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $12,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,301 shares in the company, valued at $107,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) traded down 2.6007% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.7592. The stock had a trading volume of 45,882 shares. The stock has a market cap of $647.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.7610 and a beta of 1.24. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COBZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 197,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 27.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 798,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 172,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Hovde Group raised CoBiz Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc (CoBiz) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate and private banking, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging and depository products.

