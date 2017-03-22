Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Insider Sells £93,420 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Elizabeth Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($19.23), for a total transaction of £93,420 ($115,376.07).

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) opened at 1561.00 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,593.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,507.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,420.53. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.29) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,506 ($18.60) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.22 ($19.23).

About Close Brothers Group plc

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

