Insider Buying: XLMedia PLC (XLM) Insider Buys £122,100 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs purchased 110,000 shares of XLMedia PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £122,100 ($150,796.59).

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) opened at 114.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 226.36 million. XLMedia PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 61.18 and a 12-month high of GBX 116.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of XLMedia PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia PLC is an online performance marketing company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide digital performance marketing services. It operates through three segments: Publishing, Media and Partners Network. Its Publishing segment owns over 2,000 informational Websites in approximately 17 languages.

