Insider Buying: Westbury Bancorp Inc (WBB) Director Purchases $11,822.00 in Stock

Westbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WBB) Director Andrew J. Gumm bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $11,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WBB) traded down 0.764% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.125. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Westbury Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.456 and a beta of -0.03.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. As of September 30, 2016, the Company conducted its business through its office located in West Bend, Wisconsin, seven branch offices in West Bend, Brookfield, Germantown, Hartford, Jackson, Kewaskum and Slinger, Wisconsin, and loan production offices in Madison and Appleton, Wisconsin.

