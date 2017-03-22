Insider Buying: Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Buys £118.62 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £118.62 ($146.50).

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) opened at 1934.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.65 billion. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,275.58 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,996.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,928.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,798.29.

VCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Victrex plc to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.94) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,245 ($27.73) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Victrex plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,775 ($21.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Victrex plc to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,945 ($24.02) to GBX 1,980 ($24.45) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, N+1 Singer cut shares of Victrex plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.82 ($22.96).

About Victrex plc

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

