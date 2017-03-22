Insider Buying: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) Insider Acquires $11,599.00 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) insider Willing L. Biddle acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $11,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) traded down 2.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $638.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Your IP Address:

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.