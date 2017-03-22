Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 4,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 16,100 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,931.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 million, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.68. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

