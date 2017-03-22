Insider Buying: Engold Mines Ltd (EGM) Director Acquires C$18,800.00 in Stock

Engold Mines Ltd (TSE:EGM) Director Driesum Rolf Van bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

Driesum Rolf Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Driesum Rolf Van bought 30,000 shares of Engold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Driesum Rolf Van bought 3,000 shares of Engold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$420.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Driesum Rolf Van bought 2,000 shares of Engold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$340.00.

