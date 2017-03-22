Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (BLND) Insider Purchases £13,984 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Nick Macpherson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £13,984 ($17,270.59).

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) opened at 616.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.32. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 499.96 and a 52 week high of GBX 773.35. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.34 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.14) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.24) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.15) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd cut British Land Company PLC to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.15) to GBX 558 ($6.89) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land Company PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 663.27 ($8.19).

About British Land Company PLC

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.