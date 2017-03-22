Insider Buying: 1Spatial PLC (SPA) Insider Acquires £21,817.08 in Stock

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) insider Claire Milverton purchased 727,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,817.08 ($26,944.65).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Claire Milverton purchased 1,028,813 shares of 1Spatial PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,864.39 ($38,118.30).

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) opened at 3.25 on Wednesday. 1Spatial PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.59. The stock’s market cap is GBX 23.39 million.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of 1Spatial PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About 1Spatial PLC

1Spatial plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and sale of information technology software along with related consultancy and support. It operates through three segments: Geospatial, Cloud Services and Central costs. The Geospatial segment includes the core 1Spatial Group, including France and Belgium, and Laser Scan Inc The Cloud Services segment is represented by Enables IT and its two smaller businesses: Avisen and Storage Fusion Limited, and its associate, Sitemap Limited.

