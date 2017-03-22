Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Inovio reported wider-than-expected loss in fourth-quarter 2016, while revenues beat estimates. The development-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of treatments targeting various forms of cancer and infectious diseases. We are pleased with the company’s collaborations with other firms and institutes for pipeline development. Moreover, the company’s recent deal with Chinese biomedical firm ApolloBio to market VGX-3100 is a positive. However, shares of Inovio have underperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry in the last one year. Inovio suffered a setback with the FDA placing clinical hold on the proposed phase III program on its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100. Notably, Inovio depends largely on government grants and contracts for the development of its candidates. Termination of the agreement with Roche for INO-1800 also raises concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded up 1.109% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.925. The stock had a trading volume of 538,221 shares. The company’s market cap is $439.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 729.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 77,636 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.