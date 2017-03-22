InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.51% of InnerWorkings worth $45,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 12.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 4,650.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 679,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) opened at 9.65 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $270.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. InnerWorkings’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised InnerWorkings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Latin America and EMEA.

