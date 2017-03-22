Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $296,725.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Sultana sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $83,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,114 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the fourth quarter worth $189,095,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter valued at $101,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,051,000 after buying an additional 1,578,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,851,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,209,000 after buying an additional 1,210,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 57.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,256,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,192,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 371,973 shares. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

