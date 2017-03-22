Incyte Co. (INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 0.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,581 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.83 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,332,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Incyte by 46.6% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $7,072,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $5,505,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $12,085,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

