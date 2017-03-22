Incyte Co. (INCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 0.16% on Tuesday, reaching $140.95. 2,193,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 46.6% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $7,072,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $5,505,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $12,085,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

