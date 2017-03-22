IMPINJ Inc (PI) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) traded down 2.26% on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,819 shares. IMPINJ has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $41.91. The company’s market capitalization is $576.82 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that IMPINJ will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $156,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,129.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $54,684,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

