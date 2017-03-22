Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMPUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMPUY) opened at 3.45 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $2.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer and supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. The Company’s segments include mining (which includes Impala, Zimplats, Marula and Afplats), refining services (which include metals purchased and toll refined), chrome processing and other.

