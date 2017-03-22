IMI plc’s (IMI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) in a research report released on Tuesday.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,460 ($18.03) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of IMI plc to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,132.33 ($13.98).

IMI plc (LON:IMI) traded down 2.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1229.00. 1,250,577 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,087.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.33 billion. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 891.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298.00.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.70 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from IMI plc’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

About IMI plc

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.