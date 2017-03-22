IMAX Co. (IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Your IP Address:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) traded down 0.075% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.125. 202,660 shares of the stock traded hands. IMAX has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.869 and a beta of 1.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IMAX had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm earned $106.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg Foster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eileen Campbell sold 8,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,643.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in IMAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,639,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,740,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,459,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

Imax Corp is a Canada-based entertainment technology company. The Company operates through the following segments: the IMAX systems, the theater system maintenance, the joint revenue sharing arrangements, film production and IMAX DMR, film distribution, film post-production and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.