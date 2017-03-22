Ikkuma Resources Corp (IKM) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Ikkuma Resources Corp (CVE:IKM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp from C$1.00 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ikkuma Resources Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.19.

Your IP Address:

About Ikkuma Resources Corp

Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.