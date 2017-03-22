IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised IHS Markit from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) traded down 0.72% on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 691,759 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.90. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $874 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $551,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $386,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,769.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,056 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $145,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

