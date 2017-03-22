Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) traded down 3.73% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 54,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $80.91 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 56.14% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hydrogenics by 52.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 541,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 185,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hydrogenics by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hydrogenics by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets.

