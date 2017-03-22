Howden Joinery Group Plc’s (HWDN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 430 ($5.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 506 ($6.25) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Beaufort Securities lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 426.89 ($5.27).

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) traded down 1.05% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 423.60. 2,258,969 shares of the stock traded hands. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 339.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 516.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.66 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.17.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

In other Howden Joinery Group Plc news, insider Mark Robson sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.25), for a total value of £5,100,000 ($6,298,629.12).

Howden Joinery Group Plc Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a supplier of kitchens. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products through over 400,000 small local builders who source and install kitchens for both landlords and owner-occupiers. The Company offers approximately 50 different kitchen ranges, along with worktops, including granite, sinks and taps, domestic appliances, including ovens, hobs, refrigeration, laundry and dishwashers, and joinery products, including internal and external doors, and flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.