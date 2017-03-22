Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 327,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

In other Hostess Brands news, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $41,081,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

