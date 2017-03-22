Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $509,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the third quarter valued at about $67,061,000. Deerfield Management Co. raised its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 8,956,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after buying an additional 2,522,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the third quarter valued at $26,527,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the third quarter valued at $18,130,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded down 1.38% on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,795 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s market cap is $2.32 billion.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company earned $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

