Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,340 ($28.90) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.02) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 2,065 ($25.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,431 ($30.02) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,353.67 ($29.07).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) opened at 2097.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,049.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,925.52. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,575.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.74 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets a range of branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms, across the United States, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Europe.

