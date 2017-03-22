Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $32.50 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Forward View downgraded Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 2.38% on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 327,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $628.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.00. The company earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,132,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.