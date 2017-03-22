Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) traded down 0.443% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.605. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,978 shares. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.049 and a beta of 0.91.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm earned $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 591.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 54.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

