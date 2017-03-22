HeidelbergCement AG’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday morning.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Commerzbank Ag set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.00 ($97.85).

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 85.783 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.70 and its 200 day moving average is €86.21. The company has a market cap of €17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.554. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €65.23 and a 12-month high of €94.42.

About HeidelbergCement AG

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

