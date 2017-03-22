HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) PT Set at €89.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a €89.00 ($95.70) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Commerzbank Ag set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BNP Paribas set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.00 ($97.85).

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 85.783 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.21. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €65.23 and a 52 week high of €94.42. The stock has a market cap of €17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.554.

About HeidelbergCement AG

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

