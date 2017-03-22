Hecla Mining Company (HL) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining Company from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) traded up 0.097% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.145. 3,927,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.743 and a beta of 0.47.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining Company had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hecla Mining Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 307,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 859,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 174.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

