Healthequity Inc (HQY) Insider Sells $1,846,167.24 in Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Stephen Neeleman sold 40,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,846,167.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Stephen Neeleman sold 55,518 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,564,376.42.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stephen Neeleman sold 1,600 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $70,432.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Stephen Neeleman sold 215 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $9,460.00.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 43.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.94. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Healthequity by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthequity by 250.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. FIX assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

