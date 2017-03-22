Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 705,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 340.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 259,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,788,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 177,772 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) opened at 30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Engstrom sold 17,500 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $506,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

