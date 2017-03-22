Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) opened at 30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.28. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Your IP Address:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $96,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $502,527.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $398,186.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,344,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,698,000 after buying an additional 1,317,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,027,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 803,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,514,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,772,000 after buying an additional 163,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,146,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,170,000 after buying an additional 244,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,037,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,454,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.