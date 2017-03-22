HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HDB. Nomura cut HDFC Bank Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded up 0.53% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 511,529 shares. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 63.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 1.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 3.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.