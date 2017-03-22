Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 29,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $430.03 million, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.65. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Haynes International had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 912,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,851,000 after buying an additional 67,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,499,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

