Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 169,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. CT Mason increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 52,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 58,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 139.84 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $733.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

