Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG restated their outperform rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

HSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.01) price target on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 239 ($2.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 234.38 ($2.89).

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) traded down 1.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 261.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,614 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.41. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 158.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 269.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.72 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

In related news, insider Richard Mark Brewster sold 9,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06), for a total value of £22,320,002.48 ($27,565,768.16).

Hastings Group Hldg PLC Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

