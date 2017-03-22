Harsco Co. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business earned $360 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harsco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) opened at 12.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $962.18 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Harsco has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.

