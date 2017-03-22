Harsco Co. (HSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) opened at 12.00 on Monday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $962.18 million.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harsco had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $360 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harsco will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Harsco by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,652,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 432,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 602,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Harsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,867,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.

