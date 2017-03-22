Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) in a research report released on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HSTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 119 ($1.47) to GBX 122 ($1.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a restricted rating on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.56).

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) traded down 2.87% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,579 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 882.74 million. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 94.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 130.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Hansteen Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Hansteen Holdings plc Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

