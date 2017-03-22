Halma plc’s (HLMA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMA. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.19) target price on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Halma plc from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 875 ($10.81) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their target price on Halma plc from GBX 1,160 ($14.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Halma plc from GBX 1,085 ($13.40) to GBX 1,210 ($14.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Halma plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,056.18 ($13.04).

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 959.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,574 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 970.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 985.93. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.63 billion. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 854.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,131.00.

Halma plc Company Profile

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

