GYM Group PLC (GYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. N+1 Singer reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.00) price target on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GYM Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267 ($3.30).

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) opened at 177.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 222.52 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.74. GYM Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 155.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 280.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from GYM Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

About GYM Group PLC

The Gym Group plc, formerly The Gym Group Holdings Limited, provides health and fitness facilities. The Company offers gym memberships across the United Kingdom. The Company’s gym is equipped with over 170 equipment stations on an average. It offers memberships online. The Company operates over 70 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock.

