GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) opened at 716.50 on Wednesday. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 484.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,180.47. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.09 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 688.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 678.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.19) price target on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue assumed coverage on GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 849 ($10.49) price target for the company. Goodbody reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.32) price target on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.50) price target on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 801.50 ($9.90).

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

