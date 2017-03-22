Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. (GPM) Insider Maynard F. Oliverius Acquires 2,000 Shares

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. (NYSE:GPM) insider Maynard F. Oliverius bought 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $16,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,891.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. (NYSE:GPM) traded down 0.9134% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.0062. 182,040 shares of the company were exchanged. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5445.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure to the equity markets and utilizing a covered call strategy, which will follow a rules-based methodology.

